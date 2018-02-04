Pedestrian struck by car in Kent County

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman suffered injuries after being struck by a car Sunday afternoon.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a 56-year-old female failed to yield the right of way and walked in the path of a traveling Chevy Malibu just before 1 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Avenue.
Police say a 17-year-old Rockford woman was driving the Malibu and was not injured in the crash.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Police say alcohol and speed were not a factor in the crash.