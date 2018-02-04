Photos: PBR Velocity Tour in Grand Rapids

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)