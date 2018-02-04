Photos: PBR Velocity Tour in Grand Rapids

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled a sold-out audience at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Feb. 3, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The PBR Velocity Tour thrilled the crowd at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Saturday.

PBR Velocity Tour 2018

>>Photos: PBR Velocity Tour in Grand Rapids