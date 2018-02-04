Police in Kalamazoo search for missing woman

PAVILON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo need your assistance in finding a woman who went missing Saturday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating in the 6600 block of Colgrove in Pavilon Township near Kalamazoo.

Police report 29-year-old Laura Miley left her home around 3 p.m. after a family dispute and has not been in contact with family since.

Miley is described as having black hair, wearing glasses, standing 5’5″ and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat, black pants, and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSD at 269-383-8822.

