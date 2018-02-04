Snowmobile crash on Round Lake injures two

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crashed into the shoreline of a lake in Mecosta County.
Police were called to Round Lake around 8 p.m. Saturday night after a snowmobile that was being driven on ice crashed into the lake’s shoreline.
The 61-year-old male driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
A 32-year-old female rider was also injured, but we are told that her injuries are not life-threatening. She was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unclear if speed or alcohol were factors.