To The Point: State of the Union, Rep. Kildee





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address last week, which provided plenty of talking points for citizens and politicians alike.

During his speech, Trump proclaimed, “The State of the Union is strong because our people are strong.”

He went on to say the sacred duty of everyone who serves as president is to defend Americans, protect their safety and the right to the American dream.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, took issue with some of what Trump had to say.

“I was a bit frustrated, I think (Trump) did use a calmer tone, at least in this presentation, than some of the more bombastic tones that he occasionally defaults to,” Kildee said. “I was concerned about some of the rhetoric. His characterizations, for example, of immigrants was a rather negative characterization by using gang members from MS13 to sort of be the placeholder for immigrants.”

Hear more about the address and reaction from Kildee in this Feb. 3, 2018 edition of “To The Point.”

