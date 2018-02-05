2 fishermen dead after fall through ice in Saginaw Bay

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two fishermen have been found dead after they fell through ice on Saginaw Bay.

The Huron County sheriff’s department says it responded Sunday after a person reported that he’d received a voicemail from a friend who reported falling through the ice off of Fairhaven Township, about 100 miles north of Detroit.

The department says an ATV and ice fishing shanty were found in water roughly 4 feet deep. Two bodies were found by searchers nearby. Names weren’t immediately released.

The sheriff’s office says the call for help appears to have been made about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, but the voicemail didn’t arrive until about 2:30 p.m.

The deaths are under investigation and authorities are urging people to use caution on unpredictable ice.

