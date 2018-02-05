Cause of Kent Co. house fire under investigation

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are working to figure out the cause of a house fire in eastern Kent County early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 12:15 a.m. at a house in the 1100 block of 4 Mile Road NE near Alden Nash Avenue NE in Grattan Township, north of Lowell.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that authorities don’t believe anyone was inside the house. There are no reports of injuries.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, Grattan Township firefighters were still on scene investigating what sparked the blaze.

