Celebrating Beauty week at the Bengtson Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In need of a little pampering? Our Friends at the Bengtson Center are celebrating “Beauty Week” all week long! They have some big events planned and everyone’s invited.

Thursday, February 8th they host Girls Night Out at Leighs! Dr. Bengtson is there to talk about trends in plastic surgery, their Master Injectors are available for patients.

Saturday, February 10th they open at 8am to celebrate Love is in the Air. All of their providers are available, on a Saturday to offer convenience and a little extra time to take advantage of our specials. They will serve gourmet hot cocoa, have expert makeup artists available and a little extra special bonus on makeup that day only.

Some of their most popular specials include BOTOX Cosmetic, Facial Fillers, Laser Treatments & B12 Injections.

To RSVP to their upcoming events, to call 616.588.8880.

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

555 MidTowne NE – 1st Floor Suite 110

(616) 588-8880

www.bengtsoncenter.com

