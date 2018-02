Related Coverage E. 36th Street closed over Hardy Dam

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — E. 36th Street of Hardy Dam reopened late Monday evening, authorities said.

The road was shut down Sunday because the concrete block wall along the north side of the road was tipping, raising concerns blocks may fall into the road.

Newaygo County Emergency Services said crews worked all day Monday to clear the ice that was causing the wall to tilt more than 10 inches and then reset the concrete blocks on their foundation.

The dam itself was never in danger.

