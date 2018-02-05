Holland picks 3 city manager finalists

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland has narrowed the pool of candidates to be its next city manager to three.

The finalists are Novi Assistant Manager Victor Gardenas, Redford Township, Michigan Supervisor Tracey Schultz Kobylarz and Ottawa County Deputy Administrator Keith Van Beek.

The finalists will undergo their next round of interviews next week. They’ll be at a public reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the City Hall Council Chambers to meet with community members. Attendees will be able to leave note with their thoughts on the candidates for the committee handling the city manager search.

The committee will meet Feb. 16 to make a hiring recommendation to the City Council. The council will make a final decision at its Feb. 21 meeting.

The city said in a Monday release it received 60 applications to fill the position vacated by the resignation of Ryan Cotton in June 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

