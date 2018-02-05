Larry Nassar expected to be sentenced today

Listen to Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing streaming live on woodtv.com.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who sexually assaulted his patients under the guise of medical treatment, is expected to be sentenced today in the last of three criminal cases.

Nassar pleaded guilty late last year to sexual assault for molesting patients at Twistars, an Eaton County gymnastics club run by a former Olympic coach.

During sentencing hearing last month in neighboring Ingham County, where Nassar also pleaded guilty to sexual assault, 156 girls, women and supporters gave victim impact statements. Dozens more confronted him last week during the first two days of his sentencing hearing in Eaton County.

On Friday, the father of three daughters who say they were among Nassar’s victims charged at Nassar court, though he was stopped by deputies before harming Nassar. The father was admonished by the judge but will not face charges.

Victim impact statements concluded Friday and the judge is expected to hand down a sentence today.

A total of 265 people have come forward to say Nassar, who was a well-known doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, sexually abused them. The accusers include high school, collegiate and Olympic athletes, among others.

In the Ingham County case, Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison. That sentence will follow the 60 years he got for federal child pornography charges.

