Man charged with murder of Decatur woman

DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have arrested the man responsible for the murder of a woman in Decatur late last year.

Glenn Russell Tett Jr. was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with open murder and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica True, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of True, 31, was discovered the morning of Nov. 30 after a fire at a home on East St. Marys Street off of N. George Street in Decatur. Authorities said at the time they thought the fire was an arson.

Authorities have not said what led them to Tett, 32, of South Bend, Indiana.

Tett is being held on a $5 million bond. He’s expected back in court Feb. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

