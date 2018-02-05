Man pleads guilty to child porn involving Kzoo Co. child

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Portage man who prosecutors say admitted to recording himself sexually abusing a toddler is heading to prison.

Brandon Jacob Cochran recently pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, according to a Monday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Federal prosecutors say during his plea hearing, Cochran admitted to using his cellphone to create pornographic images of a three-year-old child at a Kalamazoo County home in July 2015. Authorities later learned of the crimes and searched his phone.

Cochran was arrested in November and remains in jail. He faces between 15 years and 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced. He’ll also face probation and be required to register as a sex offender.

