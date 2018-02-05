MSP: $5K reward offered in fire turned homicide probe

Related Coverage MSP: MI woman found dead after fire a victim of homicide

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are hoping a $5,000 cash reward will lead to the person responsible for the death of a Lake County woman.

Michigan State Police troopers, Lake County deputies and firefighters found 79-year-old Evelyn Louise Ware dead at her Ellsworth Township home after putting out a fire at the house on Jan. 10.

The medical examiner ruled Ware’s death a homicide. It’s unclear what exactly led up to her death.

Authorities last month put out a public plea for tips and any surveillance or trail camera video at homes and businesses in the area.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the MSP Mount Pleasant Post at 989.773.5951 or the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 231.779.9215 or 1.800.528.8234.

