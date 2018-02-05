Police seek tips leading to Kzoo Co. theft suspect

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Schoolcraft police are sharing surveillance images in hopes of identifying a suspected thief who targeted a business.

Officers say images captured on camera show the suspect peering into a glass window of the shop, located in the 400 block of E. Lyons Street, before he walks into the business and swipes money from a cash drawer.

Police say no one was in the lobby area when the theft happen around 12:10 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect is described as a white male between his mid-40s and early 50s with reddish blond hair and a closely trimmed beard. He was last seen in a “greenish” Chevrolet Malibu believed to be a model that is 2000 or newer, that runs “very badly.” The vehicle has a dent in the hood with rust near the dent.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle is encouraged to contact the Schoolcraft Police Department at 269.679.5600 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

