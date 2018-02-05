Tough questions for GR city manager finalists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids residents got their only chance Monday to question the three finalists in the search for the next city manager.

The finalists — Pontiac Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-Disessa, Port Huron City Manager James Freed and Arlington County, Virginia, Deputy Manager Carol Mitten — brought a range of experience and backgrounds to the podium at Wealthy Street Theatre during Monday’s public forum.

They faced questions about everything from racial inequity to police relations to affordable housing.

Below, read some of the questions to the candidates and their answers.

IMMIGRATION

Question: “What are the reasons Grand Rapids either should or should not be a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants?”

Bais-Disessa: “One of the biggest issues that all cities face when you’re dealing with the issue of sanctuary is there’s the potential of losing grant dollars, especially when you’re working on certain programs — CBG is the first one that comes to mind — and you don’t want to do that.”

Freed: “We will advocate on comprehensive immigration reform because we need the talent, we need the workers and the talent immigrants bring to this community. They built this community.”

Mitten: “Labeling yourself a sanctuary city makes you a target and having all the values and yet not labeling yourself a sanctuary city is a way to live your values without the label.”

VIOLENT CRIME

Question: “We already have had five homicides in the month of January, which is a third of our annual average. If you were city manager, how would address this increase in violence in the community?”

Freed: “Reducing crime is going to be a partnership. We need to build a real, authentic relationship and communication with our residents.”

Mitten: “I think one of the most important things is to understand what’s causing murder and violence crime.”

Bais-Disessa: “We’re meeting with community groups to sit down with the public and find out what’s happening.”

>>App users: Watch a replay of the forum via Facebook

RACE

Question: “In the book ‘A City Within A City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids,’ our history shows that managerial racism has been a significant challenge in our community. As the city manager, what personal and professional actions would you take to ensure that this does not happen under your leadership?”

Bais-Disessa: “Under my leadership, obviously, being a person of color, I’ve dealt with those tough issues. And so one of the things that I would do to make sure that it doesn’t happen is to be inclusive, to make sure that everyone is part of the major decisions that the city has to undertake.”

Mitten: “I think the first thing is to be — and I admire the city for taking this on — to be conscious of the fact that managerial racism has been an issue. And I think having people have dialogues about that, having people in the hiring process and in the creating an environment where people of color or various minority groups would feel that they would be welcome in the government.”

Freed: “In the city of Grand Rapids, we have real opportunities and real struggles. As city manager, my greatest concern is preventing a gap of hope from emerging. And what I mean by that is I don’t want to see a mom or dad or a resident of this city look to the racial inequalities, the disparities of income or socioeconomic, the education challenges or the housing costs and look at the future of this city and say, “You know, maybe there’s not a place for me.'”

PUBLIC REACTION

Residents who attended the forum had mixed reviews on the candidates.

“There were either candidates that did not have the capacity to understand the issues that Grand Rapids is faced with or they didn’t have the experience, or either they were giving really, really soundbite cookie cutter answers that were over-rehearsed and practiced,” Grand Rapids resident Denavvia Mojet said.

>>Resumes (PDFs): Bais-Disessa | Freed | Mitten

City commissioners will conduct final interviews Tuesday. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has said that if none of the candidates seem to be the right fit, city leaders are willing to start the search over.

