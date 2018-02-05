VIDEO: Team Daybreak tries the downhill luge





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Team Daybreak took part in some winter games.

Above, you can watch Team Daybreak tackle the luge. If you want to see the best lugers in the world, here is when you can watch the luge on WOOD TV8:

Saturday, Feb. 10 starting at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12 starting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 starting at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 staring at 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 starting at 1:05 a.m.

—–

Online:

PyeongChang 2018 TV schedule

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

