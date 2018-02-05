Wyoming public safety chief announces retirement

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — After 12 years as the Wyoming director of police and fire services chief, James Carmody announced that he will be retiring in April.

Carmody has been serving as the public safety chief since 2006. Prior to working at the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, Carmody was at the Port Huron Police Department for more than 30 years.

“I leave you with an organization that is at the top of its game. The police and fire services that are provided to the residents and visitors of the City of Wyoming are second to none. You have, without question, some of the very best public safety professionals who work extremely hard every day for you and the people of this City,” Carmody said in a letter to the Wyoming City Council.

His last day on the job is April 26, marking an end to his law enforcement career that spans more than four decades.

