1 killed in crash involving semi near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck in Ottawa County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on westbound I-196 at the entrance ramp from Adams Street in Holland Township.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a westbound semi-truck moved over to the left lane to allow a vehicle to get on the highway from Adams Street. The vehicle lost control and slid in front of the semi.

The crash caused the vehicle to roll into the median. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

One westbound lane of I-196 at Adams Street is closed while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

