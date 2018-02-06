2 killed, 1 taken to hospital in Montcalm Co. crash

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed and another was taken to the hospital in a crash Monday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday on E County Line Road near Sidney Road, north of Carson City. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling on E County Line Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Devvan Mierop and 48-year-old Daryel Andrews, both from Riverdale. Another passenger was taken to an area hospital with a serious head injury.

Authorities said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

