‘Broken-hearted’: Murder victim’s things stolen





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Stacey Hilton says a thief stole something that can’t be replaced with money when they took things that belonged to her murdered daughter.

“I cling to everything that’s hers,” Hilton said through tears Tuesday afternoon.

Hilton’s daughter McKenna Hilton, 18, was killed by her now-imprisoned half brother in August 2016. Authorities say they never established a motive.

On Friday, Stacey Hilton realized that some of her daughter’s belongings were missing from her Wyoming home. The items included a Dell touchscreen laptop computer that has McKenna Hilton’s picture on the login screen, an older-model black Xbox 360 and a Kodak camera that had images of McKenna Hilton stored in its internal memory.

“When you lose a child … that’s the biggest loss of them all,” Stacey Hilton said. “We so desperately try to cling to those things that belong to our children.”

She said having the items stolen makes her question her faith in humanity.

“I think I’m more broken-hearted than anything,” she said.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety Lt. Timothy Pols said Tuesday a detective had been assigned to look into the case but had not yet determined what happened to the stolen items.

Hilton said she believes the thief may be someone she allowed into her home. She suspects the items may have been sold on the streets and hopes someone who knows where they are will contact her or the police.

Desperate for the items back, Hilton is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to their return. Anyone with information can call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

“I need what pieces of my daughter I have left,” Hilton said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

