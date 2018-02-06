Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Wheelhouse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Got plans for Valentine’s Day? We’ve got a fun way for you to celebrate this Thursday evening. Grab your sweetie, or a group of friends, and head to “The Red Affair” at Wheelhouse in downtown Grand Rapids.

It’s a big Valentine’s inspired event, with special food and handcrafted cocktails as well as fantastic music. It is also going to kick off some delicious menu offerings created especially for the holiday and a fun concert series.

The Red Affair is this Thursday, 6 to 10pm. You’ll be to enjoy complimentary appetizers and live entertainment by the group “Brena”.

Chef Andrew’s special Valentine’s features kick off Friday, and run through the 17th, perfect if you’re planning a special Valentines meal with your sweetie, or an outing with family and friends.

Wheelhouse’s Concert Series takes place on the last Thursday of every month from 7pm to 10pm. The next date is February 22nd, featuring the group, “Funkle Jesse”.

