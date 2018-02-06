Crews battle blaze at Grandville business

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters battled a fire at business in Grandville Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 a.m. at PADNOS located at 3495 Viaduct Street SW near the intersection of 28th Street and Sanford Avenue. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof when 24 Hour News 8’s crew arrived on scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

At this time, it’s unknown what sparked the blaze.

Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak throughout the morning for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

