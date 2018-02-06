Harry Potter Concert Series is back with The Grand Rapids Symphony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get your wands ready! The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to West Michigan at the DeVos Performance Hall, this time for the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third installment of the Harry Potter Series. The concert series has visited Grand Rapids before with music from The Sorcerer’s Stone, and was an immediate hit with fans raving and calling the performance “absolutely phenomenal”.

The score for The Prisoner of Azkaban, composed by John Williams, was nominated for a Grammy during its release. Relive Harry’s third year at Hogwarts as the Gryffindor power trio furthers their journey with jailbreaking Sirius Black, flying Hagrid’s beloved Hippogriff, and their new advanced magic techniques with friends and family and the world-class performance put on by CineConcerts. To follow the music, a giant 40-foot screen will display scenes in high-definition to immerse yourself back into the wizarding world.

The Grand Rapids Symphony brought the concert series to the city before and sold out, so be sure to get your tickets soon. The Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert will be at the DeVos Performance Hall this Friday and Saturday (February 9-10). Buy your tickets Today.

Grand Rapids Symphony is a proud partner of Connecting with Community, as well as the newest partner of the group. Find out more about the Grand Rapids Symphony here.

