Helping others stay warm this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Keeping your home nice and warm during the cold winter months can be expensive, and for some families it can be a struggle to pay those heating bills. That’s why Consumers Energy is partnering with local community agencies to raise money for direct heating assistance, through Walk for Warmth events.
West Michigan Walks for Warmth
February 10
- Zeeland, City on a Hill, 100 Pine Street; 8 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. walk
- Muskegon, L.C. Walker Arena, 955 Fourth Street (indoor walk or skate ($5 charge) ), 3:30 a.m. registration, 4 p.m. walk
February 24
- Grand Rapids, Kent County Human Services Complex, 121 Franklin Street SE, 8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk.
- For heating assistance, call 2-1-1 for a referral to the nearest helping agency, or contact nonprofit organizations that may have helped you previously.