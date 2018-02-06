Helping others stay warm this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Keeping your home nice and warm during the cold winter months can be expensive, and for some families it can be a struggle to pay those heating bills. That’s why Consumers Energy is partnering with local community agencies to raise money for direct heating assistance, through Walk for Warmth events.

West Michigan Walks for Warmth

February 10

Zeeland, City on a Hill, 100 Pine Street; 8 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. walk

Muskegon, L.C. Walker Arena, 955 Fourth Street (indoor walk or skate ($5 charge) ), 3:30 a.m. registration, 4 p.m. walk

February 24

Grand Rapids, Kent County Human Services Complex, 121 Franklin Street SE, 8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk.

For heating assistance, call 2-1-1 for a referral to the nearest helping agency, or contact nonprofit organizations that may have helped you previously.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

