Herman Miller CEO Brian Walker retiring

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Herman Miller CEO Brian Walker is retiring after 14 years in the position and 29 with the company.

Walker is planning to retire by Aug. 31 or until his successor is chosen to help ease the transition to new leadership.

In a release, Herman Miller said it has composed a CEO search committee made of independent contractors that will evaluate both internal and external candidates.

The Zeeland-based company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and made over $2 billion in revenue in the 2017 fiscal year.

