Holland DPS seeks man who held up gas station

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the armed man who robbed a Holland gas station Tuesday evening.

The robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the Admiral on E. 24th Street between State Street and College Avenue. The Holland Department of Public Safety said a man showed a silver handgun and then told the clerk to give him money, which she did.

The robber then ran off, headed north on College. Police set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 to try to track him, but didn’t find him.

The suspect never pointed the gun at the clerk, who was the only person in the store at the time, and she was not hurt.

Police are working to identify a person of interest, a man who they say had been seen earlier in the day at a nearby business asking for money. They provided surveillance photos of that person of interest Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the robber or person of interest is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety detectives at 616.355.1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

