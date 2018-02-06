Kalamazoo Co. home invasion ends in gunshots

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A home invasion ended with a rather unusual twist.

It all happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday night at a home in the 7500 block of 10th Street in Texas Township, near Kalamazoo, when someone called the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office to report a home invasion.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they swept the house for evidence and suspects and didn’t find anything — or anyone.

A few hours later, someone again called for help, saying they found a suspect in the basement. The caller said the suspect ran outside and got into a car that was waiting in the driveway.

The reporting party and three male suspects in the car exchanged gunfire. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office says the suspect’s car is an older model Red Ford Explorer.

When deputies went to the house a second time, the reporting party refused to cooperate, and the deputies left.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

