Man exposes himself to 2 girls; detectives seek witness

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are hoping a man captured on surveillance camera will lead them to another man who exposed himself to two girls near Allegan High School.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at a business near the school on Friday, Jan. 26 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was in the area at the time of the crime. Detectives believe he may have information leading to the suspect.

The man they want to question was last seen driving a red Ford Mustang with black stripes on the hood. Anyone with information about him or the vehicle is encouraged to contact Det. Gardiner at 269.673.0500 Ext. 4454 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

