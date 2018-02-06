No charges in cat found dead in trap at rec park

Related Coverage Dead cat allegation sparks Allegan County park probe

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says no charges will be filed in connection to a dead cat found in a trap at a recreational community.

In a report released Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said a “very emotional” person contacted dispatchers on Jan. 25 about a dead cat found in a live trap at Sandy Pines Recreational Community.

Investigators say the Allegan County Animal Control officer recovered the animal from the trap and notified Sandy Pines’ public safety director. No other animals were in traps at the time.

The sheriff’s office says it interviewed numerous witnesses to try to piece together what led up to the cat’s death. However, investigators said they couldn’t identify one person solely responsible for timely checks of the trap, so no charges could be authorized in the case.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said it did identify “several issues” with Sandy Pines’ animal trapping procedures and passed along suggested improvements to hopefully prevent future incidents.

Sandy Pines administrative officers were closed for staff training Monday and Tuesday, according to its Facebook page. It’s unclear if that training is related to this incident.

