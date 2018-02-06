Grand Rapids starting city manager search over

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is going back to square one in its search for a new city manager.

At a meeting Tuesday evening, city commissioners voted unanimously not to hire any of the three finalists for the job and start its search over.

In discussion before the vote, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss noted that while all three finalists are highly qualified, she sensed a divide when she listened to community feedback on them.

Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear said she felt the process to replace longtime City Manager Greg Sundstrom, who retired, was rushed.

The finalists included Pontiac Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-Disessa, Port Huron City Manager James Freed and Arlington County, Virginia, Deputy Manager Carol Mitten. They faced community members in a public forum Monday and sat before the commission earlier Tuesday for final interviews.

Mitten talked about leadership.

“I’m just like the coach. The talent is in the team. The coach’s job is to pull it out,” she said.

Bais-Disessa gave her philosophy on taking on challenges.

“I’m willing to be a risk taker, willing to take on new challenges,” she said. “And again, council, I can do this job.”

Finally, Freed said Grand Rapids could be a shining city on the hill.

“Our state and our nation need a model to point to,” he said. “(With) the challenges the city of Grand Rapids faced, we can be that model community.”

–24 Hour News 8’s Sarah Hurwitz and Joe LaFurgey contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

