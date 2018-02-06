Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 6, 2018





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s winter weather conditions have turned around just in time. Every day so far this month, temperatures have been running below average.

With the cold came the snow. I took advantage of the wonderful, snowy trails in the town of Christmas, near Munising. My adventure with my fellow riding partners took us to Ishpeming to the west, all the way to Grand Marais to the east. Most of the trails were in excellent condition with the exception of Trail 8 from Trail 88 to the Bear Trap Restaurant.

On the way up, it was depressing how little snow there was. But when I returned home Sunday, trails were open everywhere in Reed City, where I saw snowmobilers taking advantage of the newly fallen snow.

I met the rest of my family in Petoskey Saturday and they skied Boyne Highlands. My wife remarked how it was the best skiing conditions she’s experienced this year. Petoskey and the surrounding areas received 8-12 inches of snow through the weekend.

A week ago, there was less than 50 percent snow cover across the state. Now we are enjoying over 99 percent coverage, with an average snow depth of 9.2 inches. The biggest recovery has been across the Lower Peninsula. Local snow depths have increased dramatically to 6 inches in Grand Rapids, 10 inches in Muskegon and 7 inches in Kalamazoo.

We are in an active pattern in which we have a chance of snow every 24 to 36 hours. The latest snow futurecast calls for impressive amounts of accumulation through this weekend, especially over central and southern lower Michigan. This means local snowmobilers will not have to head north for rideable trails.

This will be another fantastic weekend for snow activities, as any snow that falls will not melt. Temperatures will remain below freezing right through the weekend, but there’s an outside chance that we could receive a messy mix next Tuesday.

Overall I think the pattern will remain colder than average with above average amounts of snow right through March.

