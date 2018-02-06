State orders GR auto shop to stop taking customers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has ordered a Grand Rapids auto repair shop to stop operations after discovering the business was not registered and didn’t have a certified mechanic.

The Secretary of State’s Office says it issued the cease and desist order on Jan. 31 for Guevara Brothers Auto Repair, located at 1838 Division Ave. S. The order came after state inspection prompted by concerns of potential city code and zoning violations.

The business is owned by Florentino Guevara, who previously owned an auto repair place at 1601 Blaine Ave. SE, that had its state registration suspended in June 2014 for failing to provide records. State regulators revoked the registration in February 2016, after a hearing.

With his new business, Guevara must comply with Michigan law before his business can accept any more auto repair jobs. He could face a misdemeanor charge and $1,000 fine if he knowingly provides repair services without a registration or certificate.

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO

Under state law, customers who went to an unregistered facility for repairs can recover their money. Customers of Guevara Brothers Auto Repair can call the Office of Investigative Services Automotive Complaint Line at 517.335.1410.

The Secretary of State’s Office encourages consumers to always check with the state to make sure a repair shop is registered and licensed for the type of automotive work they need.

