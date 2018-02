BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The 10th District Court in Battle Creek is launching a new service allowing people to enter guilty pleas electronically.

The court is implementing the system to accommodate for people who live far away or have transportation or health issues that make it difficult to appear in court. Online case review is available for request by people charged with certain misdemeanor offenses.

To use the service or find more information, visit the 10th District Court’s website.

