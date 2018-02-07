Cornerstone’s Steigenga breaks MI scoring record

Related Coverage Steigenga nets school scoring record in victory





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University’s Kyle Steigenga shot his way into the history books Wednesday, breaking the record for most points scored by a Michigan collegiate basketball player.

Steigenga entered a home matchup against Aquinas College 30 points shy of the previous record held by Davenport’s Dominez Burnett.

Steigenga sunk 11 points in the first half and led the Cornerstone charge in the second half with 19 more. The crowd went wild as he broke the record with a layup.

Congratulations to @kylesteigs_34 on becoming Michigan’s all time leading scorer!!! pic.twitter.com/sCqqCYeNkT — Cornerstone Basketball (@CornerstoneMBB) February 8, 2018

He has now scored 2,859 points during his college career.

“It was just a really, really special night,” Steigenga said after the game. “I had so many family members here, friends, all my teammates. It was just an incredible moment to share with everybody. I think it is going to take some time to set in because we are still in the end stretch of our season, we have a lot more things left to accomplish. I’m not going to forget this night, for sure. It was a lot of fun. Just got to make sure I soak up and enjoy all of it.

Cornerstone went on to beat Aquinas 75-59.

Steigenga, who went to Holland Christian High School, broke Cornerstone’s all-time scoring record Jan. 27 in a game against Madonna.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

