GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hear a lot about the importance of math and science in education, but how about the importance of fine arts and humanities? At Aquinas College, they’ve created a culture where these programs thrive, because they believe that the arts are important to a well-rounded education.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Aquinas wants the community on campus. The school is right in the middle of the city, and their campus is open to the public for these kinds of events!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit