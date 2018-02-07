Crash involving school bus near Cedar Springs

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are no reports of injuries following a crash involving a school bus in Kent County Wednesday.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue in Nelson Township, east of Cedar Springs. Drivers are advised to the area and seek an alternative route.

Authorities on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that three students were onboard the Kent Intermediate School District bus at the time of the crash. There are no reports injuries.

Another bus was sent to the scene to take the students to school.

At this time, it’s unknown what led up to the crash.

