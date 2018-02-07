First pediatric flu death reported in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A child from the Upper Peninsula has died due to influenza-related symptoms.

It was the first pediatric death caused by the flu this season in Michigan. There have been over 50 influenza-associated pediatric deaths nationally.

The flue season has been particularly bad in the U.S., causing shortages of medical supplies like IV bags and flu medicine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding people it’s not too late to get vaccinated to fight the spread of the disease.

A health department release said the vaccine is especially important for children, adults over 65, people with underlying medical conditions and pregnant women.

