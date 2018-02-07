For 3rd time, General Motors seeks to avoid Takata recalls

DETROIT (AP) — For the third time in three years, General Motors has asked the U.S. government for permission to avoid recalls of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The company disclosed its third petition to escape recalls in a Tuesday filing with securities regulators. If the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lets GM out of the recalls, the company says it could save $1 billion and avoid recalling up to 6.8 million older full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. At least 22 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured.

GM says inflators in its trucks are unique, with bigger vents and stronger steel end caps. It says no inflators have blown apart on roads or in extensive lab tests.

