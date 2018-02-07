Friday snowstorm: Who will be hit the hardest

Kyle Underwood Published:
Michigan
The view of Michigan from space on Feb. 7, 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another shovel-worthy snowfall is on the way for West Michigan Friday.

Though light snow and lake-effect snow is likely Thursday, the heavier snow doesn’t start until the predawn hours of Friday.

Map: The storm system that will bring heavy snow to parts of West Michigan Friday was in the Pacific Northwest Wednesday night.

>>Radar

Friday morning’s drive to work and school may be the most difficult time period during this storm.

Map: Futurecast shows light to moderate snow for all of West Michigan by drive time Friday morning. Travel will be slow and difficult Friday, especially south of Grand Rapids.

School closings are possible, especially south of I-96. With a burst of snow coming Friday morning, even along I-96, some school closures are possible in Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties as well.

>>Complete list of closings and delays

Total snow accumulations will be heaviest near the Indiana state line.

Map: Predicted snowfall accumulations for Friday’s storm.
Map: The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of lower Michigan and northern Indiana for Friday’s storm.

Light snow is possible Saturday as well, but accumulations should only be 1 to 2 inches.

Grand Rapids has received 57 inches of snow this winter, which is three inches higher than normal, but Kalamazoo is running behind normal in total precipitation since Dec. 1.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Sign up for school closing text or email alerts