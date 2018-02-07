Friday snowstorm: Who will be hit the hardest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another shovel-worthy snowfall is on the way for West Michigan Friday.

Though light snow and lake-effect snow is likely Thursday, the heavier snow doesn’t start until the predawn hours of Friday.

>>Radar

Friday morning’s drive to work and school may be the most difficult time period during this storm.

School closings are possible, especially south of I-96. With a burst of snow coming Friday morning, even along I-96, some school closures are possible in Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties as well.

>>Complete list of closings and delays

Total snow accumulations will be heaviest near the Indiana state line.

Light snow is possible Saturday as well, but accumulations should only be 1 to 2 inches.

Grand Rapids has received 57 inches of snow this winter, which is three inches higher than normal, but Kalamazoo is running behind normal in total precipitation since Dec. 1.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Sign up for school closing text or email alerts

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

