Look and feel your best

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You do a lot to look your best… you eat healthy and you exercise regularly, but you still need a little help. That’s where the folks at Optimal Wellness can help. Here to tell us about some wonderful treatments that are available is Dr. Steve Lasater.

OPEN HOUSE:

  • Feb 8th
  • 6pm-8pm
  • free to attend but space is limited so call to reserve your place
  • Register for a free treatment
  • See the new Icon Lasesr/IPL
  • Watch live demonstration of CoolScuplting – The state of the art body contouring technology
  • Enjoy a selection of wine from Art of the Table and fine cheeses from the Cheese Lady
  • Must RSVP by calling 616-301-7390

Optimal Wellness Medical Group

5070 Cascade Rd SE, Suite 210

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

