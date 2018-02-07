Murder victim, 16, was set to testify in CSC case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 16-year-old from Grand Rapids who was found murdered in Kalamazoo was also the victim in a sexual assault case scheduled to go to trial within months, the Kent County prosecutor confirms.

Mujey Dumbuya was last seen alive Jan. 24 leaving her home to catch the bus to school. Her body was found four days later in a wooded area near Blakeslee Street and Praire Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that Dumbuya was the victim in a criminal sexual conduct chase against Quinn Anthony James that was set to go to trial in April. Dumbuya was set to testify.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Capt. Shannon Bagley told 24 Hour News 8 James is not currently a person of interest in Dumbuya’s murder, but that investigators are taking a hard look at him.

James was booked into the Kent County jail Feb. 1 on an unrelated CSC case from 2014, which the prosecutor’s office declined to prosecute at the time due to “insufficient evidence.” Becker would not say what had change the facilitated the arrest now.

Anyone with information about the murder case can call Kalamazoo DPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

