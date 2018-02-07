Oh, baby! Kent Co. doula service sees uptick in multiples

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan doula business says they’re seeing more couples welcome twins and triplets into their families.

While Hollywood has the Olsen twins, West Michigan has the Olson triplets: Ava, Emma and Brayden.

“I knew it was going to be a lot for one person. We were outnumbered, the two of us. We definitely needed the extra set of hands,” said their mother, Kristen Olson.

That’s where Gold Coast Doulas comes in.

“If you know the term doula, you think of birth but not postpartum. So West Michigan is still grasping that term, but it’s growing,” said Alyssa Veneklase of Gold Coast Doulas, who added that the Ada Township-based service has seen its postpartum work grow exponentially over the past year.

Doula Tricia Buschert specializes in bed rest support, postpartum and multiples. Her multiples support comes from experience.

“I think one of the biggest things I learned with having twins and another one at home was to be able to ask for help, to be able to say, ‘I need help. I need to take a shower. I need a cup of coffee,’” said Buschert.

Buschert teaches a class through Gold Coast Doulas for families expecting multiples and offers in home support.

“You’re outnumbered and you have newborns that cry all the time and you need that extra set of hands to be able to say, I really do need this,” said Buschert.

“It’s hard to keep them all together on the same schedule with only two hands,” said Olson.

The Olsons appreciate the help as their family settles into being a party of five.

“I just want them all to be happy and love one another. Those are the two biggest things,” said Olson.

