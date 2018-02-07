South Haven welcomes snowmobiles downtown

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven is opening downtown to snowmobilers.

During its Monday meeting, the city council approved allowing snowmobiles to park in the downtown city lots at and next to City Hall on Quaker Street.

Before Monday’s vote, snowmobiles were only allowed as far as Dunkley and Dyckman avenues, with parking at the Depot parking lot. However, numerous snowmobiles were seen traveling through downtown after heavy snowfall in December and January.

City officials say community members voiced support for allowing snowmobiles downtown, which could help boost the local economy.

