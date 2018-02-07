Tag along on our birding tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You may or may not know this, but we have hundreds of bird species in our state of Michigan, with a common thought being that they all head south in the winter months. Not all birds do. During these cold time of year, a lot of birds stick around – though the conditions and their habitats need to be right.

Bird watching is a really popular activity in West Michigan, and the efforts to keep bird habitats safe and protected is a very big concern. Rachael got the chance to go out with a group, and learn how we can all pitch in to help.

To be able to enjoy activities like this, conservation must remain a priority and the Michigan Wildlife Council helps with awareness.

If you’re interested in attending a bird watching session, Ottawa County Parks has other groups that go out on a regular basis, you can contact them to learn more.

https://hereformioutdoors.org/

