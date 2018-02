VIDEO: Team Daybreak tries speed skating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Team Daybreak took part in some winter games.

Above, you can watch Team Daybreak try speed skating at Griff’s Icehouse at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids. If you want to see the best speed skaters in the world, here is when you can watch speed skating on WOOD TV8:

Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12 starting live at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 starting at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 starting live at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15 starting at 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 starting at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18 starting at 3 p.m. then at live 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19 starting at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 starting at 3 p.m. then live at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23 starting live at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 starting at 3 p.m.

—–

Online:

PyeongChang 2018 TV schedule

