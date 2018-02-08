4 Detroit men charged in Norton Shores homicide

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — Four Detroit men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in the Muskegon area, 200 miles away.

The men are charged with four federal crimes, including conspiracy, in the death of Deangelo Pippen in December 2016. The 38-year-old was shot while driving a car in Norton Shores in western Michigan. He crashed the vehicle in Muskegon Heights.

An indictment unsealed in Detroit federal court Thursday described it as a murder-for-hire plot.

After the shooting, police said Pippen had ties to Detroit. Investigators at that time believed he was targeted.

