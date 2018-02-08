BC to accept medical marijuana facility applications

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Medical marijuana facilities could be coming to Battle Creek soon.

City commissioners approved an ordinance at its Tuesday night meeting, which allows for the five types of medical marijuana facilities: Growing, processing, testing, selling, and transport and storage of medical marijuana.

Applications will be available on Feb. 12 and will begin to be accepted Feb. 20. Applicants will pay an annual fee of $5,000 per license type.

To learn more on the ordinance or application, visit the city’s website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

