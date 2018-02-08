Craigslist ads seeking child porn leads to man’s arrest

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say Craigslist ads seeking child pornography led them to a Calhoun County man.

Michigan State Police say their Fifth District Fugitive Team arrested the Bedford Township man Thursday. He’s expected to be formally charged Friday with manufacturing, possessing and distributing child sexually abusive material.

Authorities are withholding the suspect’s name until his arraignment, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Calhoun County District Court.

Anyone with information about possible sex crimes against children is encouraged to report it via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

