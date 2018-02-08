Dad who lunged at Nassar announces plans for donations

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — A father who lunged at disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar during his sentencing last week plans to send donations for his potential court fees to groups supporting victims of sex abuse.

Randy Margraves accompanied his daughters at an Eaton County courtroom last week as they confronted Nassar, who they said sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

Margraves asked the judge if he could have time alone with Nassar; when the judge refused, Margraves lunged at Nassar.

Several court officers tackled Margraves, who later apologized. The judge chastised Margraves for his actions, but declined to punish him for contempt of court.

After the incident, someone set up a GoFundMe page for him, which apparently raised $31,311. In a statement obtained by NBC Detroit affiliate WDIV Thursday, Margraves says he will donate the money to charity.

“At the time of the incident, I didn’t know that the great brotherhood had done this, and I was overcome with gratitude when I found out,” Margraves said. “I appreciate everyone stepping up to support me, but help is not needed for me.”

Margraves says donors can either ask for a refund by March 9, or their donation will go to charities that support sex abuse survivors, like Small Talk, RAVE and the Firecracker Foundation.

